Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 19,219 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.35.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 508.11%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

