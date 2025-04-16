Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 111,230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 379,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 84,185 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

