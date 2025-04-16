Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $13.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,498. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

