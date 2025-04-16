Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 16th (AGCO, EHC, EPAM, GD, PCAR, REVG, RRX, SE, SEIC, TGT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 16th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $251.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $305.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $315.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $101.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $142.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

