Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the typical volume of 2,729 call options.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 18,280,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,022,281. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAG

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,119,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,869 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 352,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 108,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 66.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 604,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.