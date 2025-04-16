StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group accounts for about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

