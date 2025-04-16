Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,612.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,709.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,770.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

