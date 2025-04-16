Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $508.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $310.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.61.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

