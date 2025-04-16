Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BILL by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,221.30, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.