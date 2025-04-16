Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 920.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

