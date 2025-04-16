Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 9.6% – Still a Buy?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 1,989,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,732,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

