Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

