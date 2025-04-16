Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Supremex Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.
