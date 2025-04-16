Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Surge Components Trading Down 8.4 %

OTCMKTS:SPRS opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Surge Components has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

