Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 76,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 80,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0303 per share. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

