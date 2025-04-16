Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

