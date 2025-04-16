Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 59617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

