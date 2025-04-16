Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 59617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.