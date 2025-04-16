Synovus Financial Corp Buys 278 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

