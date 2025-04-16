Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,734 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

