Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 716,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 288,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

