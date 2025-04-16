Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

