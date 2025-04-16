Synovus Financial Corp Invests $2.07 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after buying an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

