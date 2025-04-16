Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 761.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lam Research by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

