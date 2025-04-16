Synovus Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,935,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

