Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:TBTC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 28,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.