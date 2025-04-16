Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 215.3% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 372.0 days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

