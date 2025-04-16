Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.10). Approximately 2,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.28 ($2.09).

Tandem Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The company has a market cap of £9.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.