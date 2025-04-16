Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.70 and last traded at $91.42. 1,324,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,369,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

