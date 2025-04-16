TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,620,000 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the March 15th total of 34,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

TRP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 920,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,371. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.