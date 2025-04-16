TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 183,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $4,000,861. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.