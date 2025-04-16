Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 2,712.5% in March

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 2,712.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TINLY stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.16. Teijin has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

