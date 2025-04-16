Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of TRUMY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 148,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,871. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. Terumo has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

