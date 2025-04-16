Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.