Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.80 and last traded at $257.21. 32,674,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 95,765,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $817.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.