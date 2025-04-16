The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $328.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.06. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.56.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

