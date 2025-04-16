The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,785,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $328.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.06. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.56.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

