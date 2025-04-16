The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Short Interest Update

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Marygold Companies Trading Down 4.4 %

MGLD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 17,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,282. Marygold Companies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Insider Activity

In other Marygold Companies news, CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,640,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,572,811.65. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

