The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.54 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.55 ($0.18). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 13.57 ($0.18), with a volume of 267,572 shares.

The Parkmead Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.59.

Get The Parkmead Group alerts:

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Parkmead Group had a net margin of 86.40% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Parkmead Group plc will post 1.5972222 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.