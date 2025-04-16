The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $195.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 350,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total transaction of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares in the company, valued at $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,373,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.