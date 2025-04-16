The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $43.31.
About The Swatch Group
