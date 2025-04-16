The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 434.9% in March

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 317,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,738. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.
Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
