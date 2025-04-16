The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 434.9% in March

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 317,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,738. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

