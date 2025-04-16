Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 29.9% – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 5,528,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,642,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 29.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.12. The stock has a market cap of £3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

