Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Trading Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:TTNMF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
About Titanium Transportation Group
