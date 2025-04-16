Top Airline Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, Expedia Group, and RTX are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of companies that operate airlines, including those providing passenger and cargo services. These stocks enable investors to participate in the aviation industry and are influenced by factors such as fuel costs, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions, often making them relatively volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 8,591,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,705,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 53,179,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,537,917. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.53. 3,123,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,310. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17.

