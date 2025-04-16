Top Retail Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate within the retail industry, which involves the sale of consumer goods directly to customers. These companies can range from brick-and-mortar stores to online retailers, and their performance is often closely tied to consumer spending habits and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.78. 60,531,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,887,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.51. The firm has a market cap of $813.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.50. 28,830,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,846,784. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,577,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,580,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,776,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $586.20. 2,100,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $438.50 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $536.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.80 and a 200-day moving average of $541.83.

