Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 42,780 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,459 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002,364 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,912,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,715,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after buying an additional 159,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

BATS DIHP opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.