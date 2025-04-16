Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,801 shares of company stock worth $44,134,002. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $392.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.21, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

