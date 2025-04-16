Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RY opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

