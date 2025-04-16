Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 40,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

GSID opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

