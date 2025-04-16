Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average is $228.73. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

